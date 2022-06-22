Water level at 109.02 feet at Mettur dam

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 109.02 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 7,905 cusecs and the discharge into the Cauvery was 12,000 cusecs. The storage was 77.02 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 25.60 mm.

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 82.43 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Wednesday. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 261 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 17 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.