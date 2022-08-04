Coimbatore

Water level nears 102 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode

Houses located on the banks of River Cauvery at Bhavani in Erode were flooded as 2 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the river from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on August 4, 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan
The Hindu Bureau ERODE August 04, 2022 15:31 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 15:31 IST

Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Thursday.

At 8 a.m., the level stood at 101.50 feet while the storage was 29.91 tmc ft against the full capacity of 32.90 tmc ft. The inflow stood at 2,486 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for August is 102 feet. “Once the water level touches 102 feet, the entire inflow will be discharged into Bhavani River”, they said and added that people living along the river banks were asked to remain cautious.  

