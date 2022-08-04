Water level nears 102 feet at Bhavanisagar reservoir in Erode
Once the water level touches 102 feet, the entire inflow will be discharged into Bhavani River, say officials of the Water Resources Department
Water level at Bhavanisagar reservoir or Lower Bhavani Dam is nearing 102 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Thursday.
At 8 a.m., the level stood at 101.50 feet while the storage was 29.91 tmc ft against the full capacity of 32.90 tmc ft. The inflow stood at 2,486 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal.
Officials of the Water Resources Department said that as per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam for August is 102 feet. “Once the water level touches 102 feet, the entire inflow will be discharged into Bhavani River”, they said and added that people living along the river banks were asked to remain cautious.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.