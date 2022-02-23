Water level drops in Bhavanisagar dam

With discharge continues to be over 3,000 cusecs for irrigation, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam dropped below 94 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet here on Wednesday.

Water Resources Department officials said that at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 1,156 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. Discharge into Kalingarayan Canal was stopped temporarily due to removal of weeds in Kodumudi block. The storage was 23.79 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 107.15 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 368 cusecs while the discharge was 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 74.41 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 93.47 tmc.