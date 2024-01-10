Water woes irk residents of Singanallur in Ward 60 in Coimbatore

January 10, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 60: Singanallur (East Zone) Main areas Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi street, TNHB unit, Hariram street, Kulatheri Road, Kamarajar Road Voters Female - 6859, Male - 6533, Others - 1 Councillor M. Siva (DMK) Contact number 8925514060 Issues Erratic drinking water supply, contaminated water Infrastructure Corporation school, SBM toilets, Corporation park

Residents of central Singanallur (Ward 60) have expressed concerns regarding erratic supply of Siruvani drinking water for the past two months. Some have even complained about the water quality, alleging a slight murkiness to it.

Currently, water promised once every 10 days is supplied to the locality once every three weeks, the residents claimed. While the population of over 13,000 relies on the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) water supply for daily use, including drinking and sanitation, the water is unfit for consumption, they say.

“We have submitted petitions to the CCMC and officials have inspected the water and pipelines. However, there is no word on when action will be taken,” said Suman Reddy, a shop owner near Kamarajar Road. In response to the community’s apprehensions, the CCMC said its officials are conducting regular inspections in the affected areas to assess the condition of the pipes.

“Since the pipes are old, they are prone to wear and tear. We have identified certain spots where repair works need to be carried out. The only problem we face is that several areas also have ongoing underground drainage works which are hindering the process of repair and restoration,” a senior engineering official said.

Additionally, the CCMC has said that UGD works are likely to end within the month, following which repair works will be taken up. “Once repairs begin, the issue can be resolved quickly,” the official said.

Meanwhile, residents have proposed temporary solutions such as the CCMC arranging for private tankers to supply drinking water till the repair works are carried out. “In December, we bought water from private sellers but it is expensive and we cannot do it on a weekly basis,” said P. Tamilselvi, belonging to a low-income household.

