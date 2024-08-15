GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water Users’ Association in Vellakovil seeks information from WRD on CWC guidelines for rehabilitating irrigation canals 

Published - August 15, 2024 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A water users’ association in Vellakovil in Tiruppur district has reached out to the Water Resources Department seeking information on CWC (Central Water Commission) guidelines for undertaking rehabilitation works in irrigation schemes.

In a representation addressed to the Superintending Engineer (Coordination), WRD, the PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal - Veeranampalayam Village Water Users’ Association (WUA) has sought information on the plan for rehabilitation of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project, a key irrigation project in the Western Zone of Tamil Nadu.

Citing the information obtained from subordinate-level officials, the WUA expressed concern over the purported move by the department to carry out rehabilitation works using plain cement concrete. The WUA looked forward to ascertaining whether the CWC mandated use of reinforced cement concrete in its guidelines.

Farmers ought to be kept informed about the current status of the Detailed Project Report for the PAP rehabilitation work, it said.

