Water to be released into LBP canal in Erode from August 15

August 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ERODE

The State government has passed an order for releasing water from Bhavanisagar dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for a period of 120 days from August 15 to December 13.

The order issued by the Water Resources Department dated August 11, 2023, said the water release would benefit 1,03,500 acre in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur for the first crop season.

Water would be released in the main canal with ‘even number’ sluice gates, and ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit farm land in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district, and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district.

Based on the Madras High Court order, modernisation works of the canal has resumed from May 2. Since work is in progress, farmers fear that water release would be delayed affecting cultivation.

On Friday, farmers under the banner of Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, who were opposing the project, gathered outside the office of the executive engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division at Konavaikal, and staged a demonstration.

They wanted the modernisation project to be cancelled and wanted water to be released into the canal on August 15.