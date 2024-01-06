Water to be released into LBP canal from January 7

January 06, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The State government has passed an order to release water from the Bhavanisagar dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for a period of 120 days from January 1 to May 1.

The order issued by the Water Resources Department dated January 5, 2024, said water release for the second crop would benefit 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts. Water would be released in the main canal with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to irrigate farmland in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district, and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district.

The order also said water would be released from 8 a.m. on January 7 to 8 a.m. on May 1 and not more than 11,500 million cusecs feet (mcft) would be released. Also, depending on the inflow and storage level in the dam, water would be released.

Meanwhile, water at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 82.73 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At noon, inflow into the dam was 816 cusecs while discharge was 700 into the Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. Storage was 17.17 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.