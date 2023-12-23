Water to be released into Kalingarayan Canal for 120 days

December 23, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - ERODE

The State government has ordered release of water from Bhavanisagar dam into Kalingarayan Canal for 120 days to enable farmers to raise a second crop on 15,743 acre.

A government order dated December 22, 2023, said water would be released from December 25 to April 23, 2024, for cultivation spread across Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks. While 150 cusecs would be released for the first 30 days, 450 cusecs would be released for the next 60 days and 500 cusecs for the next 30 days. The order said that total water release would be not more than 4,017.60 million cusecs and also based on the water storage and inflow in the dam. The canal runs for 91.10 km and farmers would prepare their land to cultivate turmeric, paddy and sugarcane.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 83.47 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 12 noon, the inflow into the dam was 1,086 cusecs while the discharge was 1,700 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 700 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 17.59 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.