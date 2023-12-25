Water to be released in Lower Bhavani Project canal on January 7: Muthusamy

December 25, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said water would be released in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from January 7, 2024 to May 1, 2024 to irrigate 1.03 lakh acre in three districts.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Monday, he said based on the request from farmers for releasing water in the canal, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had submitted a report to the District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara who along with his recommendations forwarded the report to the State government. “The government had decided to release water for 115 days to benefit 1,03,500 acre in the districts of Erode, Karur and Tiruppur,” he said.

To a question that a section of farmers continue to oppose the concrete-lining of the canal, the Minister said talks are being held with farmers association for an amicable solution.

