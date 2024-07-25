Water to be released in LBP main canal on August 15: Minister Muthusamy

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said all the renovation and modernisation works in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal would be completed by August 11 and water would be released for irrigation on August 15.

The Minister along with Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected works at the canal at Sathyamangalam and a few other places in the district on Thursday and held discussions with officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD).

Addressing media persons, the Minister said works were being carried out at 84 places in the canal in the district and 70% works had been completed. The Minister said the Madras High Court had given guidelines for executing the works and the Collector and WRD officials were monitoring the works.

Asked about a few farmers opposing the works as per the Government Order No. 60, Mr. Muthusamy said works were being executed as per the court order and the grievances of farmers would also be addressed. “If a few works could not be carried out now, the works will be carried out in the next season when water is stopped for irrigation,” he added.’

He said there was no fund shortage for executing the work and added that the government was focussing on expediting the works and completing them on time. To a question that water was being drawn illegally from the canal at 200 places, the Minister said stringent action was being taken against such persons who draw water for commercial purposes.

On the court asking the government to consider the possibility of lifting the ban on toddy, Mr. Muthusamy said the government would hold consultations with advocates and officials and submit a report in the court. The Minister said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had introduced a new scheme offering instant online approval for building permits for houses built on plots upto 2,500 sq.ft. with a maximum construction area of 3,500 sq.ft. But, he cautioned engineers and architects to follow the rules and not violate them as there was no field inspection.

