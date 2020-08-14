Water to be released from Mettur dam on Monday

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ordered the release of water from Mettur dam through the East-West Canal from Monday.

In a release, Mr. Palaniswami said water would be released from August 17 to December 31 for 137 days to irrigate 45,000 acre. As many as 16,443 acre in Salem, 17,230 acre in Erode and 11,327 acre in Namakkal would benefit from this.

The discharge from Mettur dam was increased to 13,500 cusecs from Friday morning.

Public Works Department officials said the water level at the dam was 98.59 ft against the full reservoir level of 120ft and the storage was 63,029 tmc. The inflow increased to 25,000 cusecs from 20,000 cusecs on Thursday night. The inflow at Biligundalu on Friday morning was 25,000 cusecs, the officials said.