Water to be released from Mettur dam on May 24 for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation

May 21, 2022 18:00 IST

The level is at 115 feet against full reservoir level of 120 feet

The water level at the Mettur dam increased to 115.910 feet on Saturday against the total of 120 feet, and the Tamil Nadu government has decided to release water for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in the Cauvery delta region on May 24.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the level increased from 113.66 feet on Friday evening to 115.35 feet at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The inflow dropped from 47,436 cusecs on Friday evening to 46,353 cusecs on Saturday. The storage increased to 86,248 mcft and the discharge into the Cauvery was kept at 1,500 cusecs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials said that at 4 p.m. on Saturday, the level increased to 115.910 feet and the storage went up to 87,096 mcft. The inflow came down to 31,338 cusecs.

On the corresponding day in the previous year, the level was 97.82 feet and the dam received only 1,899 cusecs. In 2021, the inflow crossed the 2,000-cusecs mark only by June 23.

The government has decided to release water for ‘kuruvai’ cultivation on May 24. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to visit Mettur and raise the dam shutters. According to officials, the water release will benefit 4 lakh acres of farmland in the Cauvery delta districts.