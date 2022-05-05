Water to be released from Anaimadavu reservoir

Water would be released from Anaimadavu reservoir from May 6, a release said.

District Collector S.Karmegham said that as instructed by the State government, water would be released from the reservoir for special wetting for regions irrigated from the reservoir.

According to a release, water would be released from 8 a.m. through main shutters of the dam and 60 cusecs of water would be released. Water would be released to new irrigation areas from May 28 and 50 cusecs of water would be released through left and right canals of the reservoir, it said.