Water to be released from Amaravathi dam

The Water Resources Department announced that water from Amaravathi Dam will be released in phases over a period of 135 days in the old ayacut of Tiruppur district from Monday. A statement said that the water will be released through eight channels in the old ayacut, namely Ramakulam, Kallapuram, Kumaralingam, Sarkar Kannadiputhur, Chozhamadevi, Kaniyur, Kadathur and Karatholuvu channels to irrigate 7,520 acres of agricultural land in Tiruppur district. The State government has ordered to release water not exceeding 2,074 mcft between May 16 and September 28, wherein the dam’s shutters would be open for 80 days and would be closed for 55 days, the statement said.

