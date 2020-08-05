Water to be released from Amaravathi dam

Tiruppur

05 August 2020 22:24 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that water from Amaravathi dam will be released for irrigation and drinking water purposes in Tiruppur and Karur districts from Thursday.

To irrigate the old ayacut area and for drinking purposes, 1,210 million cubic feet (mcft) water will be released for a period of 11 days between August 6-16. For the standing crops in the new ayacut area, 570 mcft water will be released for 15 days between August 6-20, Mr. Palaniswami said in a release. A total of 1,780 mcft water will be released from the Amaravathi dam, he said.

Bridge submerged

Due to increased flow of water in River Noyyal following the rain, a ground bridge connecting Mangalam Road and College Road in Tiruppur was submerged on Wednesday. Revenue Department officials said that no flood alert was issued for Tiruppur city.

