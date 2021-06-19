Water to be released from Amaravathi dam today

The Public Works Department has announced the release of water from Amaravathi dam from Sunday for drinking and irrigation purposes.

According to a government order, 21,867 acres of agricultural land in the old ayacut for Tiruppur and Karur districts will receive water not exceeding 1,072 mcft for a period of 10 days from Sunday till June 29.

For the 25,250 acres in the new ayacut in Tiruppur district, water not exceeding 571 mcft will be released for a period of 15 days from Sunday till July 4. The water will be released considering the drinking water need for the residents and their livestock along with irrigation of the standing crops, the order said.