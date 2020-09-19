Water to be released from Amaravathi dam for kuruvai cultivation

Water from Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet Block will be released in phases over a period of 135 days from Sunday for kuruvai cultivation in Tiruppur and Karur districts.
Officials at the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department said that the actual release of water would be made for 70 days between September 20 (Sunday) and February 2, 2021 as per requirement and in a phased manner.
Officials from the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) said 26,653 acres in the old ayacut of Tiruppur and Karur districts and 25,250 acres in the new ayacut of Tiruppur district will benefit from the water release.
Water not exceeding 6,048 mcft will be released into 16 irrigation channels for the old ayacut and water not exceeding 2,661 mcft will be released through the main canal for the new ayacut.
Water for irrigation was previously released in August for both the old and new ayacuts. On September 4, the PWD officials released the surplus water from Amaravathi dam due to increased inflow.
