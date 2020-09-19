Water to be released from Amaravathi dam for kuruvai cultivation in Tiruppur and Karur districts

Between September 20 and February 2, 2021, the water will be released for 70 days and will be shut for 65 days

Water from Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet Block will be released for kuruvai cultivation in Tiruppur and Karur districts from Sunday.

Officials from the Public Works Department (Water Resources Organisation) said that 26,653 acres in the old ayacut of Tiruppur and Karur districts, as well as 25,250 acres of new ayacut in Tiruppur district will benefit. Water not exceeding 6,048 mcft will be released in 16 irrigation channels for the old ayacut and water not exceeding 2,661 mcft will be released through the main canal for the new ayacut.

Between September 20 and February 2, 2021, the water will be released for 70 days and will be shut for 65 days. The water will be released as per requirements and in a phased manner, the officials said.

Water for irrigation was previously released in August for both the old and new ayacuts. On September 4, PWD officials released surplus water from Amaravathi dam due to increased inflow.