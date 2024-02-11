Water to be released from Aliyar Reservoir on February 12

February 11, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - COIMBATORE

Water will be released from Aliyar Reservoir on February 12 for 19 days with due intervals till March 23. The discharge will not exceed 610 cusecs and this will benefit 22,332 acres in Pollachi and Anaimalai taluks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.