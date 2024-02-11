GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water to be released from Aliyar Reservoir on February 12

February 11, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Water will be released from Aliyar Reservoir on February 12 for 19 days with due intervals till March 23. The discharge will not exceed 610 cusecs and this will benefit 22,332 acres in Pollachi and Anaimalai taluks.

