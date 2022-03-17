Water technology company ventures into T.N.

March 17, 2022 21:30 IST

Technology company 4th Phase Water Technologies, which is based out of Bengaluru and has ventured into Tamil Nadu market, is looking at ₹50 crore revenue in the next 12 months.

V. Srinivasan, founder of the firm and Krishna Madappa, founder Director, told presspersons here on Wednesday that Jiva, a water rejuvenating device, is now launched commercially and is available on the digital platform. In one year, it will be available across the country. The company has identified almost 15 zonal ambassadors for southern States who will help market Jiva. In the next few months, the total investment in the self-funded company will touch $ 1 million.

Jiva, which was developed by the company, was installed in over 25 agriculture and dairy farms in Coimbatore and Erode districts. Following encouraging response, the product was launched in the Tamil Nadu market.

The product comes under four variants - Yami, Vipasa, Jahnavi, and Dihanga - based on the volume of water handled. The product uses a three-tier principle that revitalises water without use of electricity, they said.