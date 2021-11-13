Water technology centre inaugurated in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE:

13 November 2021 11:21 IST

Ekki Pumps and KPR Institutions on Friday launched Ekki - KPR International Water Technology Centre, set up at a total cost of ₹50 lakh, at the KPR Institute here

A press release from Ekki said the centre, inaugurated by German Consul General Karin Stoll, is a centre of excellence for pumps and water-related technologies. It will bring together research, teaching, consultancy and entrepreneurship in pumps and water technologies.

The new Centre will harness the combined expertise of over 45 researchers and academicians from KPR and about 40 engineers from EKKI. The new centre will initially work on skill training, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship in the water industry, the release said.

According to Ms. Stoll, strengthening links between business and academia will improve training in engineering considerably. This will contribute not only to better employability but also to higher quality.

K. P. Ramaswamy, Chairman of KPR Group, said in the release the Centre will provide opportunities for students and academicians at KPR Institutions. Collaboration with academia is a crucial component for growth of industries.

Kanishka Arumugam, Co-CEO of Ekki, said the company is investing in its future by employing and developing skilled people. Ekki’s water technology centres will work with academic institutions and global water technology companies to build a new generation of water industry leaders.