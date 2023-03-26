ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply under Pilloor II project to be affected on Monday

March 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply for areas coming under the Pilloor II drinking water project will be stopped till March 27 as the Coimbatore Corporation is repairing the damaged pipeline in Muthukallor, near Velliangadu Water Treatment Plant in Karamadai.

“Water supply in Singanallur, Ondipudur, Peelamedu, Sowripalayam, Avarampalayam, Ganapathy, Gandhipuram, Ratnapuri, Siddapudur and Ukkadam areas will be interrupted for Sunday and Monday,” Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said in a statement.

“We received the complaint regarding the damage on Sunday afternoon. The loss due to leakage was minimal as the flow was blocked immediately. This is the main pumping area for the project. The damage was probably due to a surge in pressure. The leak was identified immediately and welding works to mend the pipeline are ongoing. The repair is expected to be done by Monday afternoon. Since the water supply was stopped and needs to be filled up, the supply stoppage may go till the evening,” a water supply engineer in the civic body said.

