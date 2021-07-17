Water supply suspended

Coimbatore

17 July 2021 00:12 IST

Residents in Kavundampalayam and Vadavalli have been asked to make alternative arrangements for drinking water till July 19.

A release from the Coimbatore Corporation said it was stopping supply on the main feeder line supplying water to the two areas to facilitate the flyover construction project on Mettupalayam Road. Until then the Corporation would supply groundwater pumped from borewells to the residents there. On July 19, it hoped to restore supply, the release added.

