Water supply scheme to habitations in Chennimalai union to be completed this year

February 04, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ERODE

A combined water supply scheme (CWSS) covering a population of 2.26 lakh across 434 rural habitations in 22 village panchayats of Chennimalai union is expected to be completed and commissioned in the current year.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has been working on implementing water supply schemes in various areas of the district, including Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats. Over the past three years, the board has commissioned eight major drinking water projects, all of which have been executed at a cost of over ₹1,450 crore. Two of these major schemes were completed last year, and trial runs are currently in progress.

According to a senior TWAD engineer, a water supply scheme has been executed at a cost of ₹412.12 crore to provide water to 442 habitations in 23 village panchayats in Modakkurichi union. The project, aiming to supply 21.57 million litres per day (mld) of water to cover a population of 2.82 lakh commenced in 2021 and concluded in 2023 and was funded by the Jal Jeevan Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme (DWSS) worth ₹ 484.45 crore was completed, ensuring 135 litres of water per day for the residents within the corporation limits. The scheme involved the construction of 21 new overhead tanks and the use of the existing 46 tanks. Additionally, 1.06 lakh households were given service connections. “The distribution line is currently being checked, and after completing the trial run within a month, continuous water supply will be made available to all 60 wards,” said the engineer.

bout 72% of the CWSS works, which were intended to provide water to the village panchayats in the Chennimalai union, have been completed. The project cost ₹482.36 crores and the work order was issued in March 2023. The project is expected to be completed by December this year. According to an engineer, most of these habitations have been facing water shortage, and the scheme is expected to solve the problem in the long run. The project will provide water to as many as 28,640 households through 266 service reservoirs in the union.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.