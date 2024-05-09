Water supply scheme in Chennimalai union nearing completion

With the majority of the work under the ₹482.36 crore Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) for 434 rural habitations across 22 village panchayats in the Chennimalai union nearing completion, distribution of water is expected to begin soon.

The scheme, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), intends to draw water from the River Cauvery in the Muthugoundanpalayam panchayat of Modakkurichi union. The untreated water is then conveyed to the 12.11 million litres per day (MLD) treatment plant located at Vellamuthu Goundan Valasu. After treatment, the water is transported through a feeder main spanning 618.39 kilometres to reach the 266 service reservoirs that supply water to 28,640 households. The project, which commenced in March 2023, is slated for completion by September 2024.

On Wednesday, Mageswari Ravikumar, Additional Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, inspected the scheme’s progress at various sites. She surveyed the raw water pumping well at the river, where trial runs to pump water using generators commenced on January 31, 2024. Ms. Mageswari instructed TWAD Board officials to obtain power connections and switch to electric motors at the earliest. Additionally, she examined the treatment plant, booster plant, overhead water tanks, and the ongoing trial runs, urging officials to hasten the completion of the scheme.

