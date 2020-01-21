Water supply project progressing at a slow pace in the city

Sometime after Pongal holidays in 2019, the Coimbatore Corporation started work on a project to completely revamp the water supply distribution network in the old part of the city.

The Corporation had engaged Suez India Pvt. Ltd. to execute the ₹ 2,373.16 crore project to replace all the pipelines in the old city – 60 wards – in four years and maintain the water distribution infrastructure for 21 years thereafter.

As part of the contract with the company, the Corporation had also planned to completely automate water distribution, read water consumption details, and introduce advanced leak detection techniques.

But by Pongal 2020, the Corporation had not completed even the pilot project. The Corporation sources, familiar with the development, said the civic body was still in the process of laying distribution pipelines, providing house service connections and patching roads and installing water meters in the pilot area – Wards 23 and 24 in full and Wards 22, 25 and 79 in part (areas in and around R.S. Puram).

Aside from implementing the project in the pilot area, the Corporation had only attended to leaks and solved some long-pending water distribution issues in a few pockets in the city, thanks to the technology that Suez had brought in, the sources pointed out.

During the past year, the Corporation ought to have finalised the roadmap of how it would execute the project – the list of localities that it would take up one after another, the time frame for completing the work, and the cost for each of those localities.

The sources said though the company had submitted the roadmap, called capital investment plan, the Corporation had been sitting over it, without giving it approval of comments, one way or the other.

And, the Corporation had also released very little money to the company for the work it had executed over the past year.

In anticipation that the work would progress as scheduled and it would have the capital investment plan on hand during the execution of the project in the pilot area, the company had bought pipelines for a few crore rupees and they were lying idle.

The reason for the delay, the sources hinted, was political interference. Sometimes the Corporation would give the go-ahead to execute some part of the work under execution; at other times, it would slowdown or postpone the work.

This impulsive decision-making and execution in fits and starts had affected the work schedule and the Corporation should have a steady, clear and uniform approach so that it completed the work within the next three years, the sources added.