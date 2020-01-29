Water supply distribution system to Hosur municipality nearing completion

Works under the improvement of water supply distribution system to Hosur municipality is nearing its completion.

The water supply scheme that received administrative sanction in 2017 is being implemented at a cost of ₹87.91 crore at a ratio of 50:20:30, between the Centre, State and the local bodies. The scheme was sanctioned under the AMRUT scheme and is being implemented through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The scheme for improvement of water supply distribution system to Hosur envisions water from the main water tank under the Hogenakkal drinking water supply scheme, Perandapalli reservoir and from well field sources

Under this, water distribution is envisaged from the aforementioned existing water sources, and new water sources through distribution pipelines running to 145.702 km.The scheme works commenced in 2017 and as of date, over 95% of works have been completed.

Earlier, a review meeting was held under the aegis of District Collector S. Prabhakar.

Dr. Prabhakar urged officials to expedite works on the completion of the scheme. Similarly, works on the underground drainage works in Hosur is also proposed for implementation in two phases at a cost of ₹496 crore.