Water supply disruption to continue

Coimbatore

19 July 2021 22:42 IST

The disruption in water supply to Kavundapalayam and Vadavalli was likely to continue for a few more days, said Coimbatore Corporation sources.

The water supply to the two areas was stopped till July 19 to facilitate the National Highways to continue the flyover work on Mettupalayam Road.

As the work was not yet over, the Corporation could not restore the supply on July 19 as scheduled.

The water supply was likely to be restored by July 22 or 23, the sources added.