GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water supplementation for wildlife, fire control measures implemented in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve 

February 22, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
To help wild animals, Forest Department is bringing water in tankers and filling up the water troughs in the buffer zone and core zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

To help wild animals, Forest Department is bringing water in tankers and filling up the water troughs in the buffer zone and core zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

The Forest Department has begun filling water troughs for wildlife to help the animals beat the summer dry season.

The initiative, which is being carried out in both the Core and Buffer Areas of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), is being done to ensure that there is availability of water for wildlife to help them survive the lean, summer season.

In addition, efforts were also being undertaken to prevent forest fires within the reserve by drawing fire lines, officials said.

“Fire lines are basically a small strategic breaks in vegetation created by clearing or through controlled burning. By creating these breaks, fires can be contained to a limited area, allowing it to be extinguished more effectively,” an official from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve said.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said fire-watchers were also being stationed till late evening every day on top of watch towers in the buffer zone to quickly locate forest fires so that firefighters could be alerted. “This will minimise the risk of the fire becoming too large to manage,” said Mr. Arunkumar.

Fire-lines measuring a length of around 360 km had been planned to be created this season, with more than half the work already completed, he added. Mr. Arunkumar also confirmed that water troughs were being filled wherever there was an acute shortage of water in the buffer for wildlife.

Officials also said surveillance within the reserve as well as border areas had been stepped up to ensure that people, especially farmers and herders, did not start forest fires to clear areas for cultivation and for promoting growth of grass as fodder for cattle.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / wildlife / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.