Water sump of Coimbatore farmhouse razed after elephant calf’s death

April 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The water sump of a farmhouse near Coimbatore, in which an elephant calf was found dead on Tuesday, was demolished on Wednesday based on the instructions of the Forest Department. The water sump of the farmhouse belonging to a woman, namely Aparajitha, at Naickenpalayam village was razed after it claimed the life of a female elephant calf aged between one-two months.

The Forest Department found out that the caretakers of the farmhouse had let wild elephants drink water from the sump. They had kept the sump open and several videos of elephants quenching thirst from the sump emerged following the death of the calf.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said the sump was razed and the department will ask the owner of the farmhouse to seal it permanently. He added that a trough for the water needs of elephants and other wild animals will be constructed in the nearby forest land immediately.

A team of three veterinarians led by A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, conducted the post-mortem examination of the elephant calf in the presence of District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, other officials and members of non-governmental organisations. The veterinarians opined that the calf died after falling into the sump filled with water four to five days ago.

According to the Forest Department, the farmhouse is located around 180 metres from the boundary of Thadagam reserve forest, falling under Naickenpalayam south forest beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. A herd of elephants were camping in the forest close to the farmhouse on Tuesday, possibly due to the loss of the calf.