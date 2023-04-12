ADVERTISEMENT

Water sump of Coimbatore farmhouse razed after elephant calf’s death

April 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The water sump of the farmhouse being closed using an earthmover on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The water sump of a farmhouse near Coimbatore, in which an elephant calf was found dead on Tuesday, was demolished on Wednesday based on the instructions of the Forest Department. The water sump of the farmhouse belonging to a woman, namely Aparajitha, at Naickenpalayam village was razed after it claimed the life of a female elephant calf aged between one-two months.

The Forest Department found out that the caretakers of the farmhouse had let wild elephants drink water from the sump. They had kept the sump open and several videos of elephants quenching thirst from the sump emerged following the death of the calf.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian said the sump was razed and the department will ask the owner of the farmhouse to seal it permanently. He added that a trough for the water needs of elephants and other wild animals will be constructed in the nearby forest land immediately.

A team of three veterinarians led by A. Sukumar, forest veterinary officer of the Coimbatore Forest Division, conducted the post-mortem examination of the elephant calf in the presence of District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, other officials and members of non-governmental organisations. The veterinarians opined that the calf died after falling into the sump filled with water four to five days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Forest Department, the farmhouse is located around 180 metres from the boundary of Thadagam reserve forest, falling under Naickenpalayam south forest beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range. A herd of elephants were camping in the forest close to the farmhouse on Tuesday, possibly due to the loss of the calf.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US