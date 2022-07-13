Coimbatore

Water stagnation in subway at Vendipalayam in Erode troubles motorists

The Salem Railway Division constructed the subway  on the Chennai – Erode section at Vendipalayam in Erode at ₹ 2.5 crore last year.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M
Staff ReporterJuly 13, 2022 18:01 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 18:01 IST

Constant stagnation of water in the limited use subway (LUS) at Vendipalayam in Erode is troubling motorists, particularly two-wheelers. They have urged the authorities concerned to take necessary steps before rain intensified in the district.

To replace the manned level crossings, the Salem Railway Division constructed the subway on the Chennai – Erode section at ₹ 2.5 crore. The subway is located on the Old Karur Road and vehicle users take the subway to either reach the city or proceed towards the barrage.

Stagnation of water is a major problem for motorists in the subway “Water stagnates not only during rainy season, but throughout the year,” said D. Pachamuthu, a local resident.

The motorists suspect that seepage from the ground might be the reason behind the water stgnation, as even during dry days there is water in the subway. They said the problem was not addressed so far by the authorities concerned. ‘

“During rainy season, water stagnates for months forcing two-wheelers to take alternative route,” said P. Karuppan, a residents of Solar who uses the subway often.

