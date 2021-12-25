Water stagnation at railway underpass in Erode irks motorists

Stagnation of sewage mixed with water at the railway underpass at Vendipalayam here is causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

Vehicles from Namakkal district cross the underpass to reach Solar in the district while other vehicles use the underpass to reach Old Railway Station in the city. But, stagnation of sewage, rainwater and seepage from streams under the pass is a permanent problem that causes hardship to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other motorists.

Since the manned level crossing between Lakkapuram and Parisalthurai has been closed for maintenance works, vehicles in Namakkal and Erode districts use the underpass to reach either side. “But water stagnation has been a major issue for all,” said P. Udhayakumar of Kokkarayanpettai. He said workers in large numbers on two-wheelers, vehicles of educational institutions and companies used the underpass every day.

The most hit are the pedestrians who have to cross the sewage water with the bad odour every day. “The Corporation pumps the stagnated water once a week,” said a pedestrian.

Local residents and motorists wanted the civic body to prevent sewage water entering the underpass besides widening it and increasing its height so that heavy vehicles could use it.