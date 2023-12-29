ADVERTISEMENT

Water shortage: Tiruppur farmers call off sit-in after talks with officials

December 29, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of Vellakovil-Kangeyam belt in the tail-end of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal on Friday called off the sit-in they initiated two days ago at the office of Water Resources Department at Kangeyam demanding adequacy of water released for irrigation, after talks with officials.

The agitating farmers of eight water user associations were invited for further talks with functionaries of the Committee representing 21 water user associations, it is learnt.

The protesting farmers were agitated as the water released in the second round in the fourth zone was yet to flow well in the tail-end areas.

Citing directives of High Court for equitable distribution of water, the farmers blamed the officials for not doing enough to prevent theft of water en route the canal and branch canals, and complained of water loss to the extent of 40 percent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US