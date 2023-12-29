GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water shortage: Tiruppur farmers call off sit-in after talks with officials

December 29, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers of Vellakovil-Kangeyam belt in the tail-end of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal on Friday called off the sit-in they initiated two days ago at the office of Water Resources Department at Kangeyam demanding adequacy of water released for irrigation, after talks with officials.

The agitating farmers of eight water user associations were invited for further talks with functionaries of the Committee representing 21 water user associations, it is learnt.

The protesting farmers were agitated as the water released in the second round in the fourth zone was yet to flow well in the tail-end areas.

Citing directives of High Court for equitable distribution of water, the farmers blamed the officials for not doing enough to prevent theft of water en route the canal and branch canals, and complained of water loss to the extent of 40 percent.

