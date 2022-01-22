Water scheme for households in Namakkal municipality inaugurated

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on Saturday inaugurated the ₹ 185.24 crore Water Supply Improvement Scheme (WSIS) for 24,983 households in Namakkal municipality.

The scheme was executed under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Programme (TNSUDP) of the World Bank and implemented by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board) that ensures supply of 135 Litres Per Capita per Day (LPCD) to cover a population of 1.59 lakh in all the 39 wards.

Raw water was pumped from River Cauvery at Jedarpalayam anicut in Mohanur and transmitted through a 700 mm diameter pipeline for 10.44 km to reach the 17.66 million litres per day (MLD) treatment plant at Kabilakkurichi. The treated water is again transmitted to the clean water tank in Thummankurichi, which is located 25.52 km away. From there, water is pumped and carried through the feeder main to the master sump on the municipal complex and distributed to the households through the distribution system for which pipelines were laid for 325.69 km.Nine overhead tanks were constructed under the scheme.

At present, works were completed and trial runs have commenced as officials said that distribution of protected drinking water to all the households will begin soon.

Minister for Tourism M. Mathivendan, Collector Shreya P. Singh, K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar, MP, and officials were present at the Collectorate during the inauguration.