Water scarcity forces Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, to declare holiday

March 18, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, at Ettimadai has declared holiday until further notice due to water scarcity in some of the hostels.

Students of four hostels were asked to go home on Saturday as the water scarcity had apparently caused a sense of disquiet among the hundreds of inmates. On Monday, students in the rest of the six hostels were also instructed to vacate.

The hostels will be reopened after the water scarcity is sorted out. The institution has decided to reschedule the exams, it is learnt.

In a press release, the institution said there was slight discolouration in water from a dispensing unit in a particular hostel on March 14 and that to ensure the well-being of the students, alternative measures were taken. On March 16, all students were provided with fresh, verified drinking water under direct supervision.

