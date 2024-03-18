GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water scarcity forces Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, to declare holiday

March 18, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore campus, at Ettimadai has declared holiday until further notice due to water scarcity in some of the hostels.

Students of four hostels were asked to go home on Saturday as the water scarcity had apparently caused a sense of disquiet among the hundreds of inmates. On Monday, students in the rest of the six hostels were also instructed to vacate.

The hostels will be reopened after the water scarcity is sorted out. The institution has decided to reschedule the exams, it is learnt.

In a press release, the institution said there was slight discolouration in water from a dispensing unit in a particular hostel on March 14 and that to ensure the well-being of the students, alternative measures were taken. On March 16, all students were provided with fresh, verified drinking water under direct supervision.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.