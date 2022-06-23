Water Resources Department rules out possibility of drawing water from Moyar River to Talavadi

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has ruled out the possibility of drawing water from Moyar River and supplying water through pipelines to Talavadi as the river is the major source of water for Bhavanisagar dam.

Members of the Talavadi Taluk Farmers’ Association submitted a petition to the District Collector during the grievance redress day meeting recently seeking to construct check dams at Talavadi for a height of 20 metre across the stream originating at Talamalai forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). The petition said that check dams would help in storage of water which will solve both drinking water problems and also provide water for irrigation.

Officials of the WAD-Project Planning and Designs Division in their reply to the Executive Engineer of Bhavanisagar Dam Division said that check dams across the stream would affect the flow of water to Chikkahole River in Karnataka and added that sharing of river water is a policy decision between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Also, permission has to be obtained from the Central Water Commission of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, for the project. Hence, constructing check dams is not feasible, the letter said.

The letter also said that Moyar River is a major water source for the dam and drawing water through pipelines would affect the inflow into the dam. Since the area comes under the core area of STR, the department ruled out the possibility of laying pipelines in forest areas. Hence, the request is not feasible, the letter said.