Water Resources Department proposes release of water from Amaravathy Dam for additional wetting of crops

November 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In deference to the plea from farmers for release of water from the Amaravathy Dam for additional wetting of crops, the Water Resources Department is learnt to have forwarded a proposal to the government for starting off the process on November 24.

Water will be released into the canals and the river in two phases until December-end, a senior official said.

Though the rainfall from the northeast monsoon has, so far, not measured up to the extent of accrual last year, release of water for two additional wettings of crops have been planned, it is learnt.

Against the maximum level of 90 feet, water stood at 78.22 feet on Saturday, thanks to the steady rainfall in the catchment areas. However, it was still low when compared to the same day last year when the level was 88.09 feet.

The water level rose from 75.56 ft to 78.22 ft over the last four days.

The current storage of about three tmc (thousand million cubic feet) was sufficient to carry out the two cycles of additional wetting through release of water in the canals and the river, the official said.

The first cycle of release from the dam was carried out last month for a 15-day duration until October 27 for irrigating crops in a total of 47,417 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts.

While 2,073.60 million cubic feet of water released through the main canal was meant for standing crops in 25,250 acres in the new ayacut irrigation system, release of 1,503.36 million cubic feet of water benefitted 21,867 acres of land irrigated by 10 canals from Alangiyam to Karur through the old ayacut.

