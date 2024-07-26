ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Department continues to release surplus water from Amaravathy Dam 

Published - July 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

As the inflow is heavy, surplus water is released from Amaravathy Dam into old and new ayacut canals in Tiruppur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Water Resources Department continues to release surplus water from the Amaravathy Dam into the irrigation canals wetting 54,000 acres in the new and old ayacuts.

In a proposal sent earlier to the government, the Water Resources Department had favoured release of water from the Dam for 15 days from July 25.

However, as there is bountiful accrual of water from the Southwest monsoon, the surplus water continues to be released from the dam with a depth of 90 metres.

The department is maintaining the level at 89 feet and releasing the excess water. On Friday evening, there was a discharge of a little over 3,840 cusecs, according to official sources.

On the same day last year, water level in the dam was recorded at 47 feet. The dam had brimmed during January 2024 in the last water year (calculated from June to May), owing to heavy accrual from the Northeast monsoon.

This time around, the catchment areas of the dam in the Western ghats spanning Tamil Nadu and Kerala continue to receive heavy rainfall, and hence the release of surplus water will be sustained as long as the inflow is heavy.

Once the inflow recedes, the Government Order will be given effect to, thereafter, official sources added.

