Water Resources Department clarifies correct quantum of water is being released in LBP main canal

Following complaints from a section of farmers that the quantum of water released into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal was lower than 2,300 cusecs, officials from the Ground Water Division of the Water Resources Department (WRD) measured the flow using optical methods and confirmed that 2,300 cusecs of water is indeed being released.

According to Government Order No. 439, dated 14 August 2024, water was released from the Bhavanisagar Dam into the main canal for the first season on 15 August, and is scheduled to continue until 12 December. The water is released through ‘odd number’ sluice gates and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram Canal ayacut areas, benefiting 103,500 acres of farmland in Erode, Karur, and Tiruppur districts.

However, some farmers claimed that the full 2,300 cusecs was not being released. They argued that if the correct amount was flowing, the canal’s water depth should be 10.70 feet, whereas they measured it at only 10 feet. The farmers also alleged irregularities within the WRD, stating that water had not reached those farming at the tail end of the canal.

The Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasayigal Kootamaippu and Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam raised these concerns with the WRD, requesting clarification. In response, P. Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of the Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Erode, explained that during the rainy season, the canal depth can reach 10.70 feet, which corresponds to 3,000 cusecs, as it also carries rainwater. He further clarified that an official team from the Ground Water Division had recently conducted optical flow measurements using the Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) to determine the canal’s flow rate.

The study indicates that the flow of water as of 22 September 2024 was higher than on the same date last year. At 50/3 mile of the canal, the flow was 1,502 cusecs (compared to 1,472 cusecs last year); at 61/1 mile, it was 816 cusecs (800 cusecs last year); in the Chennasamudram Canal, 322 cusecs (300 cusecs last year); at 74/2 mile, 380 cusecs (350 cusecs last year); and at 80/0 mile, 283 cusecs (260 cusecs last year).

Mr. Thirumoorthy reiterated that water was being released as per the government order and advised farmers to check the water flow with their respective sub-division officers.