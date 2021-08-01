Water released through east-west canals of Mettur dam

Salem

01 August 2021 23:51 IST

To irrigate 16,433 acres of agricultural land in Salem, 11,327 acres in Namakkal and 17,230 acres in Erode

Water was released through the east-west canals of Mettur dam by District Collector S. Karmegham here on Sunday.

Mr. Karmegham raised the shutters of the dam in the presence of Mettur MLA S. Sadhasivam, Mettur sub-collector Veer Pratap Singh, Executive Engineer of the dam P. Devaraj, and other senior officials.

The Collector told presspersons water was being released through the canals on its customary date of August 1 after 13 years.

He said that about 45,000 acres of agricultural land -- 16,433 acres in Salem, 11,327 acres in Namakkal and 17,230 acres in Erode-- would benefit from the water release. The canals have been desilted to ensure that the water reached the tail-end farmers .

Through several review meetings, necessary stock of seedlings, fertilizers and other input materials have been ensured for farming activities, he added.

According to officials in the Public Works Department, water level at the dam at 8 a.m. was 82.53 ft against a total scale of 120ft. The stored capacity of water at the dam was 44,525 mcft. The dam received an inflow of 12,776 cusecs and discharge from the dam to Cauvery river was maintained at 14,000 cusecs. The discharge through canal was 500 cusecs.