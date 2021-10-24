Water released through canals of Echambadi anaicut

Dharmapuri

24 October 2021 23:41 IST

To benefit over 6,000 acres of farmlands

District Collector S. Divyadarshini released water through left-right canals of Echambadi anaicut on Sunday for irrigation purposes.

The State government recently ordered release of water through the canals. According to officials, 70 cusecs of water was released initially from the anaicut to the canals, 35 cusecs through each canal.

Aroor MLA V. Sampathkumar and other senior officials took part in the function. According to officials, water would be released from the anaicut built across Thenpanai river for 120 days or until there is inflow of water in the river.

A total of 3,250 acres of land would benefit through the left canal and 3,000 acres of land would benefit from the right canal, officials said. About 32 villages in Aroor, Karimangalam and Uthankarai taluks in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts would benefit from the discharge. The right side canal stretches for 30.30 km and left side canal stretches for 26.15 km. Officials from the Public Works Department advised farmers to use water judiciously for better yield. Officials said that the dates of discharge would not be extended.