Water released into Lower Bhavani Project canal

Water was released from Bhavani Sagar reservoir into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal for farming activities on 1.03 lakh acre here on Tuesday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said water would be released for the second season till April 30 in the LBP main canal with “odd” number sluice gates and “even” number sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut area to benefit 1,03,500 acre in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur. Initially 500 cusecs was released into the canal at 11 a.m. that would be increased to 2,200 cusecs in the coming days. Water would be released for a total of 67 days while the discharge would be stopped for 21 days in-between. The discharge would not be over 12 tmc, they added.

Meanwhile, the levelat the damstood at 98.79 feet against the full reservoirlevel(FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into thedamwas 1,023 cusecs while the discharge was 900 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into RiverBhavanifor drinkingwaterpurpose. The storage was 27.79 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.