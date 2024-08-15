Water released into LBP canal

Water was released from Bhavanisagar Dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on Thursday for the first crop season to irrigate 1,03,500 acres in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan raised the dam shutters to release the water at 5 p.m. in the presence of Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, officials of the Water Resources Department and representatives of farmers’ associations.

Mr. Muthusamy told media persons that water would be released for 120 days with ‘odd number’ sluice gates, and ‘even number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit 91,000 acres in Erode district, 10,500 acres in Tiruppur district and 2,000 acres in Karur district. About 23,846.40 million cubic feet of water would be released for irrigation till December 12. Sufficient water was available in the dam and the catchment area also continued to receive rain in the past few days, he said.

At 6 p.m., the inflow was 4,678 cusecs while the discharge was 250 cusecs into LBP canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking purpose. The storage was 26.02 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Water level stood at 96.43 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft.

