Water released into LBP canal

August 15, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

Water was released from Bhavanisagar Dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on Tuesday to benefit 1,03,500 acre in Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts.

Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara raised the dam shutters to release the water at 5 p.m. Water will be released for 120 days in the canal with ‘even number’ sluice gates, and ‘odd number’ sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut areas to benefit farm land in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani, Perundurai, Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks in Erode district, Kangeyam taluk in Tiruppur district, and Aravakurichi taluk in Karur district. Water will be released for irrigation till December 13.

At 6 p.m., the inflow was 891 cusecs while the discharge was 100 cusecs into LBP canal, 500 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 200 cusecs into Kalingarayan Canal and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani. The storage was 17.53 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. Water level stood at 83.36 ft against the full reservoir level of 105 ft.

