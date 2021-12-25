Water released into Kalingarayan Canal

Erode

25 December 2021 17:18 IST

Water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into the Kalingarayan canal to enable farmers to raise a second crop on 15,743 acre here on Saturday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that water will be released for 120 days till April 24, 2022 for cultivation spread across Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks. The canal runs for 91.10 km and farmers would prepare their land to cultivate turmeric, paddy and sugarcane.

Meanwhile, the water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 103.95 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 409 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, 500 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 31.91 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

