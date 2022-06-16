Water released into Kalingarayan canal for irrigation

Water being released from Kalingarayan anicut into Kalingarayan canal at Bhavani in Erode district on Thursday.

Water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into the Kalingarayan canal to carry out farming in 15,743 acre in the district here on Thursday.

The State government had ordered the release of water from June 16 to October 13 for a period of 120 days to benefit farmers in Erode, Modakkurichi and Kodumudi taluks.

On Thursday, water was released from the dam that reached Kodiveri anicut and later reached Kalingarayan anicut at Kalingarayanpalayam in Bhavani.

Officials of the Water Resources Department and members of farmers association opened the sluices at the anicut at 8 a.m. and water was released into the canal.

The canal runs for 91.10 km and irrigates 15,743 acres (6,374 hectares) of land in these three taluks and farmers started to prepare them for cultivation.

R. Selvakumar, secretary, Kalingarayan Mathagu Pasana Vivasayigal Sabai No.5, said that turmeric would be cultivated in over 60% of the ayacut areas while sugarcane and banana would be cultivated in about 30% of the ayacut areas while paddy in 10% areas.

Farmers said that the current storage level in Bhavanisagar dam is sufficient to meet the water requirements for the first crop and added that monsoon will bring in copious water to the dam that will help them to raise second and third crops.

At 8 a.m., the water level at the dam stood at 82.7 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet while the storage was 17.14 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

The inflow was 1,017 cusecs while the discharge was 900 cusecs in Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs in River Bhavani for drinking water, 100 cusecs in Kalingarayan canal and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal.